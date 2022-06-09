InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.38% of InterDigital worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.34. 665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,962. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

