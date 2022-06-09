International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 50,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74.

On Wednesday, May 11th, John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.