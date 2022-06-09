International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 50,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $226,856.74.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.