International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

International Seaways stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,380,593.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 88.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

