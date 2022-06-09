International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:THM opened at $0.73 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

