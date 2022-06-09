Internet of People (IOP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

