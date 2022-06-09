inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 16,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,013. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
