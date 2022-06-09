inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 16,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,013. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

