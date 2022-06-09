inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of inTEST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,013. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.