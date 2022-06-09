inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of inTEST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,013. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

