Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 570.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $110,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,208. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

