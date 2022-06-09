iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.29 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.
iPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.