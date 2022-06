iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.29 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

iPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

