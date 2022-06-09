iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.80. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 218,389 shares.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in iQIYI by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 53,686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.