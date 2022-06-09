iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 10.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.45 and last traded at $133.92. Approximately 4,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 296,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

