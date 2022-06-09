iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.30% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $138,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.15 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

