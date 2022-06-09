iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of iShares Gold Trust worth $126,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.