iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 767,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,992,796. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.