iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $32.68. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 9,836 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.