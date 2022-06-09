iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $224.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.13 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average is $254.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

