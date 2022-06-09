iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $163,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $251.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day moving average is $264.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.