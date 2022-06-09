iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $409.32. The company had a trading volume of 256,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,931. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.