iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Holdings Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 77.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 160.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

