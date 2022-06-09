iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.