J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JILL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 102,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $226,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

