J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of JILL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 102,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
J.Jill Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
