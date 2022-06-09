J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.25 EPS.

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

