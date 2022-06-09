Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

JAGX stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

