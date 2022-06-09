James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.36

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

