Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich Sells 1,388 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $211,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

