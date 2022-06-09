JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $66.47

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.47, but opened at $63.48. JD.com shares last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 339,028 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

