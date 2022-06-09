Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

