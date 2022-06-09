Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to “Buy”

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.40.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

