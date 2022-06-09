Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 52,309 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 52,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,309,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

