JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $12.02 on Monday. Inhibrx has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.10.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.