John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.