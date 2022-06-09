John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

