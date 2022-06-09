John Squire Junger Acquires 1,056 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director John Squire Junger bought 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,729.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 15,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

FAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

