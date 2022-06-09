Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Sirios Capital Management L P’s 8th Largest Position

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $110,475,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

