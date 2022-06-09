Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Best Buy by 97.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 184,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of BBY opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.