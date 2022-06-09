Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

