Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1,320.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Masco by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Masco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 96,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

