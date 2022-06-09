Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $140.30 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

