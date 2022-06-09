Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

