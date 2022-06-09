Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

