Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

