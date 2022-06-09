Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

