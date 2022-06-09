Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 2,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

