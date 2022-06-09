JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.17 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,609 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

