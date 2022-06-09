JulSwap (JULD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $306,747.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $306,747.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

