Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $26.30. Karooooo shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

