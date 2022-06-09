Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 104,700 Shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Clover Leaf Capital worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLOE opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

