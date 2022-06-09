Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

