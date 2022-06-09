Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLA opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

