Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $21,384,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

NYSE:CHN opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

