Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.90% of Brookline Capital Acquisition worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAC. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCAC stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

